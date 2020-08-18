Fire along Snake River

A helicopter drops water on hot spots of the Chief Timothy Fire along the ridge on the north side of the Snake River on Monday west of Clarkston.
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UI reports 34 cases of COVID-19
- UI’s testing lab not running yet
- Fall sports canceled for Moscow
- Eight new virus cases on Palouse
- Andrew Thatcher Becker
- Different plans for different schools in Whitman County
- North central Idaho sees 18 new cases, including nine in Latah County
- Rural Latah County schools aim to return in-person
- Group seeks gender-neutral bathrooms
- UI accepts 110 former Concordia Law students
Your guide to the best businesses in the region