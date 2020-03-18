Fire at Fonk’s

Firefighters battle a blaze in the Fonk’s building in downtown Colfax on Tuesday night. The fire, which resulted in flames billowing from the top of the building at one point, caused a power outage in downtown Colfax and forced traffic to be diverted, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The Colfax Fire Department and surrounding fire departments were on the scene of the commercial building fire.

 Kai Eiselein/Daily News

