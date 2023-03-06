Fire at Pullman apartment temporarily forces residents to evacuate; two treated for smoke inhalation

This photo provided by the Pullman Fire Department shows crews fighting a fire at the Kenwood Square Apartments in Pullman on Sunday.

A fire at a Pullman apartment Sunday afternoon resulted in 40 residents being temporarily evacuated and two people being treated for smoke inhalation, according to a Pullman Fire Department news release.

The fire at the Kenwood Square Apartments at 1225 NW Nye St. was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It was caused by a lithium-ion battery that was being charged for a remote-control car while a resident was away from the apartment building, according to the news release.

The apartment, which is owned managed by the Community Action Center of Whitman County, had 36 apartment units that were occupied. Pullman and WSU police officers managed to get the 40 residents evacuated and were able to tell firefighters that all the residents were out of the building, according to the news release. Help from the officers allowed firefighters to concentrate on getting the fire under control without having to search each room, Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said.