Firefighters and state fire assistance are working to contain the Wawawai Fire, located southwest of Pullman in Whitman County.
The fire began around 9:22 p.m. Monday, and was estimated at 500 acres and growing, according to a news release Tuesday. The fire was reported to be 0% contained Tuesday evening.
The fire was burning northeast of the Snake River near Wawawai County Park.
The request for state fire assistance came at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, from Fire Chief Lester Erwin, fire chief at Whitman County Fire District 12.
Around 35 fire personnel are working to mobilize the fire, from fire districts 12, 13 and 14. Six engines, three dozers and two helicopters were assigned to the incident, according to the news release.
On Tuesday, the Fire Protection Bureau ordered three strike teams, and this effort is being managed by a type three incident management team.
There is currently a level one evacuation for the surrounding areas, according to the news release. The fire is burning grass and brush and threatening infrastructure, including 911 communication towers, rangeland and crops.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but an eyewitness believes he saw the blaze shortly after it started.
Henry Moore Jr., a retired Washington State University photographer who lives at Moscow, was fishing on the Snake River for bass and perch near Nisqually Slough when a storm moved in and killed the bite. So, he started for home by way of Wawawai Canyon.
“I see this humongous lightning strike by (Wawawai County Park). It came straight down,” he said. “It reminded me of the movie ‘Thor.’ ”
By the time he reached the mouth of Wawawai Canyon, Moore saw the fire burning in a circular shape and took pictures. Then the storm picked up and concentrated its fury on the area he had to drive through to get home.
“Man, I’ve got to come up out of this canyon,” he thought.
“When I was halfway up the canyon there was cloud-to-cloud lightning but there was lightning strikes coming down on my right, on my left, in front of me.”
The experience unnerved him. He wondered what would happen if his truck was struck by lightning.
“I have never been so scared in all my life,” he said. “I prayed.”
Once he reached the top of the canyon and the road snaked into a dip, he pulled over and waited for the storm to pass. Along the way, Moore, a former wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service, saw two fire trucks heading for the flames.
“I just felt sorry for whoever has to attack this fire,” he said.