Firefighters and state fire assistance are working to contain the Wawawai Fire, located southwest of Pullman in Whitman County.

The fire began around 9:22 p.m. Monday, and was estimated at 500 acres and growing, according to a news release Tuesday. The fire was reported to be 0% contained Tuesday evening.

The fire was burning northeast of the Snake River near Wawawai County Park.

