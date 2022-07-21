The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to two fires at the same time Tuesday afternoon around 3:50 p.m.
According to Chief Brian Nickerson, firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at the Best Western Plus University Inn. That fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. The flames were contained to the kitchen and damaged a small area on the wall behind an appliance.
The Best Western fire was likely caused by a small gas leak from a hose in the rear of the appliances.
The other call was for a grass fire encroaching on a Jefferson Street building that is believed to have been caused by a cigarette.
When firefighters arrived, the fire appeared to be mostly out, but smoldering. It did extend to a portion of the building’s siding.