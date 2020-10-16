A fire caused minimal damage to an office attached to a two-story residence Thursday morning at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course on State Highway 8 east of Moscow, according to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson in an email.
Nickerson said the Moscow Rural Fire District, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the rear of the residence with all occupants evacuated, Nickerson said. The residents were notified of the fire by smoke alarms in the house.
The fire was contained to the attached enclosed porch area utilized as an office by the occupant.
Nickerson said fire damage was minimal with light smoke damage throughout the residence.
The fire was determined to have originated from combustibles stored too close to a portable heating device. No injuries were reported.