A Pullman mobile home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Terrace Estates on South Grand Avenue.
No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is still being investigated.
According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke pouring out of the single-wide structure shortly after 1 p.m. A resident of the mobile home said she was asleep inside when she heard a large boom. She quickly left the home and could not see where the sound originated.
Firefighters sprayed water on the two neighboring mobile homes to protect them from the flames. Those homes were saved, though two windows on one of the homes were cracked by the heat.
Whitman County Fire District 12 also responded to the fire.