Two mobile homes caught fire late Tuesday morning on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said.
He said one of the homes was a total loss and the other was about a 75-percent loss.
Firefighters received a call at about 11:20 a.m. for a mobile home fire. When the first units arrived, flames and smoke were showing from the back of the home, Nickerson said. By the time fire engines arrived, the fire extended to a second home.
Whitman County Fire District 12 and the Pullman Fire Department responded to assist Moscow firefighters. The Moscow Police Department also responded. Crews were on scene for about 5½ hours.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.