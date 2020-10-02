Two outbuildings and about five acres of wildland were destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon on the 1100 block of Eid Road south of Moscow, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said.
He said hay was stored in one outbuilding and personal items were stored in the other. Stacked lumber on the property also was destroyed.
Nickerson said he and fire officials believe the fire originated from a burn barrel. The blaze, which was reported at 3:28 p.m., came within 15 feet of the home but the home was not damaged.
Firefighters from Moscow, Genesee and Idaho Department of Lands agencies responded as well as Moscow Ambulance and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. Nickerson said the last units cleared the scene at around 8 p.m. Wednesday and that the last few hours mostly consisted of mopping up hot spots. There were no injuries.