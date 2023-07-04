Fireworks can be a fun and exciting activity when used correctly, but they can quickly turn dangerous when not taking the right precautions.

Fire departments on the Palouse want residents to have a safe Independence Day, by using caution when lighting fireworks.

Dan Ellinwood, fire marshal at the City of Moscow Fire Department, said the most common injury he sees on the Fourth of July is burns or trauma to the hands or face. In severe cases — Ellinwood said it is usually from using illegal or homemade fireworks — people have died from mishandling firecrackers.

Recommended for you