Fireworks can be a fun and exciting activity when used correctly, but they can quickly turn dangerous when not taking the right precautions.
Fire departments on the Palouse want residents to have a safe Independence Day, by using caution when lighting fireworks.
Dan Ellinwood, fire marshal at the City of Moscow Fire Department, said the most common injury he sees on the Fourth of July is burns or trauma to the hands or face. In severe cases — Ellinwood said it is usually from using illegal or homemade fireworks — people have died from mishandling firecrackers.
Also, unattended fireworks are the leading cause of fires on the national holiday, said Darren Jones, Pullman Fire Department marshal. Fires on the Fourth are reported far more than on any other day in the year, and fireworks account for two out of five of those fires, according to a Moscow Fire Department news release. In surrounding areas with dry brush and wind, the effects could be detrimental.
On average, fireworks start around 18,500 fires and cause about 8,500 injuries nationally each year, according to the news release. But when using correct safety measures, most property damage and emergency room visits can be prevented.
In Moscow, fireworks can legally be lit from midnight June 23 to midnight July 5. In Pullman, residents can legally light firecrackers between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4. The only other time to legally light fireworks in either city is New Year’s.
Lighting fireworks outside of these times could result in penalties. Violators could face fines of up to $100, and illegal fireworks could lead to a misdemeanor charge in Pullman. In Moscow, illegal fireworks or lighting them outside legal times could result in a misdemeanor charge.
Both Ellinwood and Jones recommend these safety precautions when using fireworks:
Only use fireworks outside.
Always have water handy, with a hose or a bucket.
Only use fireworks as intended. Don’t try to combine or alter them.
Never relight a dud firework. Wait 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.
Keep a safe distance from the person firing the firecracker, and wear safety glasses and gloves.
Stay sober when lighting fireworks. Don’t fire them when under the influence. Instead, have a designated shooter.
Firework handlers should be over 12 years old and should be supervised.
Don’t ever use illegal or homemade fireworks. They can kill you.
Jones said people may not use all their fireworks on the Fourth of July, and rather than lighting them a day after Independence Day, it’s better to save them for next year. He recommends they be put away in a cool, dry place away from any combustibles.
To learn more about firework safety, visit cpsc.gov.