OROFINO — The Hospital Fire that destroyed six homes and burned roughly 53 acres earlier this week created devastation at a level the town of Orofino is not used to seeing, city administrator Ryan Smathers said.

Smathers was sitting in his office in City Hall on Tuesday afternoon when the power went out, he said, which was followed shortly by fire sirens. In the few minutes it took the firefighters next door to reach the source of the fire behind State Hospital North, the blaze had spread rapidly.

“We had almost a 30-mile-an-hour wind going at the same time,” he said Wednesday. “By the time they got to the state hospital, it was already well up the hill.”

