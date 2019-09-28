Whitman County Parks and Recreation announced Friday the end to fire restrictions for Kamiak Butte County Park, Klemgard County Park and the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail.
Fire restrictions at Wawawai County Park continue until Oct. 10.
