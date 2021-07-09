A 250-to-300-acre fire threatened about 30 structures near Juliaetta on Thursday, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.
Limited evacuations were in place, and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office contacted the affected landowners.
The Pine Creek Fire, which was zero percent contained early in the day, was burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland, advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, about 2½ miles southeast of Juliaetta. It was first reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire was burning in very steep and rugged terrain, making firefighting difficult from the ground and air resources crucial to the effort.
Firefighters focused on line construction Thursday in efforts to control fire spread. Weather remained unseasonably warm and dry with expected daytime temperatures to reach 95 degrees with light winds.
The North Idaho Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Pine Creek Fire Thursday. An update in the form of a press release is expected early today.