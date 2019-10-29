Police are investigating a fire, vandalism and theft that reportedly occurred last week at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on East First Street in Moscow.
According to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt, a synthetic plant was reportedly lit on fire Thursday night, damaging the carpet and a desk at the church. The fire was quickly extinguished by someone at the church, and damages were estimated at $465, Krasselt said.
A baby bottle and Bible were also reported stolen that night.
Krasselt said the unlocked church was reportedly entered again Friday night. Graffiti was discovered on the reader board inside the church, a Bible was torn apart and a can of lighter fluid was left behind, he said.