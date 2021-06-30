‘Firecracker wash’

The Pullman Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Fund was the recipient of a donation of $3,500 from RPM Express Car Wash in Pullman. The amount was raised in part with proceeds from a “Firecracker Wash” held on June 18. Pictured are Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and Butch T. Cougar at the car wash. The photo was taken by Kimberly Marshall.

Recommended for you