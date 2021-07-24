The Steptoe Canyon Fire burning near Colton held steady at about 2,000 acres and was 10 percent contained as of early Friday afternoon, said Heather Appelhof, public information officer for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Appelhof said the containment percentage was expected to increase Friday afternoon or night. She said four structures are threatened but there have been no evacuations and she does not foresee the need to evacuate.
Appelhof said about 100 fire personnel from federal, state, local and private agencies are working to contain the fire, which started Thursday and is burning mostly grass and brush. A helicopter assisted on Friday.
In Latah County, the 1,558-acre Sand Mountain Fire burning near Harvard is 30 percent contained, according to a news release Friday.
Strengthening containment lines and directly fighting the fire where possible and safe was the plan Friday. Aircraft were expected to continue to provide support.
Mopping up and patrolling the containment line along the north and west side of the fire was expected to continue Friday.