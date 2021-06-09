Pullman firefighters responded to a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon that damaged Azia Restaurant on College Hill.
According to a Pullman Fire Department news release, the fire started in the kitchen while an employee was cooking meat at the Merman Drive restaurant.
The fire caused some damage to a charbroiler but firefighters kept the fire confined to the kitchen.
Fire investigators said the restaurant will need to bring in an electrician to repair the damage. There was no structural or water damage to the restaurant and the amount of loss will be determined later when the owner meets with insurance representatives.