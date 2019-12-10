Latah County and the Idaho Department of Lands are working on an agreement that would reduce fire fuels in county parks and fill a housing need for the state agency.
Latah County Commissioners Monday approved moving forward with developing an agreement that would allow IDL firefighters to stay at a housing facility at Spring Valley Reservoir, a popular fishing and recreational destination six miles north of Troy, from May to October next year and possibly beyond. In turn, IDL would provide maintenance, such as trail clearing and other fuel management practices, at certain county parks.
The agreement, which still needs to be written and signed by the two parties, is tentatively scheduled for two years.
“I think this is going to be a good thing for everybody,” County Commissioner Dave McGraw said.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom premanufactured home located on the east side of the reservoir is typically filled by a camp host but is now vacant.
Latah County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Grant said the camp host, who maintains the park and interacts with campers, would stay in one of the park’s recreational vehicle spaces.
Michael McManus, IDL assistant fire warden at the Deary office, told the commissioners four to six firefighters would be housed at the reservoir in 2020. The rest of the 10-person crew lives in apartments or houses in the area.
He said four IDL firefighters stayed at Moscow Fire Station 2, located near the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, this year from mid-May until mid-August when student firefighters for the Moscow department returned.
The IDL crew living at the Moscow Fire Station stayed in hotel rooms, campgrounds or made other housing arrangements the final two months of their firefighting season.
He said those who would stay at Spring Valley Reservoir would not be there often during the six-month period because they would be busy fighting fires throughout the state and possibly the country.
IDL already used grant funding to help other entities thin areas this year at the reservoir and McManus said other Latah County parks require similar fire fuel reduction and trail clearing projects to be completed.
“We’re trying to make it mutually beneficial for both of us,” he said of IDL and the county.
IDL works with all seven of the rural fire departments in Latah County.
McGraw said the agreement with IDL would allow for quicker response times to fires in the Troy and Deary areas.
Grant said some renovations will need to be taken care of before the firefighters were to move into the Spring Valley Reservoir house.
