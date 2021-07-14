Two Black Hawk helicopters and support crews from the Idaho National Guard arrived at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Tuesday to assist with suppression efforts on the Snake River Complex of fires.
The military birds will be equipped with buckets and make water drops on the 88,300-acre fire that is threatening homes and wildlife habitat on and around the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
It’s the first of what is expected to be several waves of firefighting help from the guard following an emergency declaration and mobilization order last week from Idaho Gov. Brad Little. The help is coming at a time when fire management teams across the country are experiencing shortages of firefighters, support staff and equipment.
“We are seeing unprecedented fire conditions in Idaho and across the West, coupled with extreme scarcity of firefighting resources,” said Scott Phillips of the Idaho Department of Lands. “Every state in the West has fire and they are all using resources — aircraft, personnel, logistical support. We are doing what we can to find the resources we need, and this declaration opens some significant tools to fight fire.”
Phillips said the department of lands has requested five 20-person hand crews, support for its logistics and distribution operation out of its fire cache at Coeur d’Alene and help distributing fuel to the Lewiston and Grangeville airports. He said it is likely that members of the National Guard may work in many of those jobs and that there could also be two more Black Hawk helicopters deployed to the fires in north central Idaho.
“I anticipate we will see National Guard resources begin to flow in at a steady pace very soon,” Phillips said. “I expect the National Guard will help backfill our logistics infrastructure, filling orders, moving supplies and helping deliver supplies to fire lines.”
Firefighters in both Idaho and Washington are bracing for an expected cold front late today that is forecast to bring 25-to-30-mph winds. Bill Queen, a fire information officer on the Lick Creek Fire southwest of Asotin, said the change in weather is expected to arrive about 10 p.m. and last through mid-morning Thursday.
Firefighters on the 58,000-acre fire that is 20 percent contained have been working for days to widen fire lines along the 40 Road and the 43 Road. Queen said firefighters hope to hold the west and southwest flanks and keep the fire out of much steeper terrain. That is especially important, he said, because of the scarcity of resources.
“We are really trying to keep it as small as we can. If we are not able to do that, it just becomes that much more difficult to deal with, on a potentially much larger landscape and with the resources we currently have.”
The Snake River Complex saw active burning in the Captain John drainage along the Snake River and along Zaza Road, said fire information officer Kira Powell. Helicopters and planes made drops in hot zones and fire crews worked in the Deer Creek area, where the fire was last active.
Evacuated residents along Red Bird Road, Waha Glen and Waha Roads were able to return to their homes Tuesday. Evacuation recommendations remained in place for those living along Deer Creek Road and the top of Stagecoach Road.
The 1,297-acre Too Kush 2 Fire burning 4 miles east of Kooskia is now 75 percent contained. The Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Team took over management of firefighting efforts Tuesday.
Crews on the 17,198-acre Dixie Fire continued to work on burnout operations on the east side of town and contingency lines west of the tiny community. The fire has grown by about 1,875 acres since Monday.
The Leland Complex that consists of the Sand Mountain and Pine Creek fires has burned about 1,500 acres. The 900-acre Sand Mountain Fire is burning east of Harvard along the Big Sand Creek Road and was active Monday, the latest information available. Crews are working to mop up the 564-acre Pine Creek Fire burning northwest of Cherrylane.
