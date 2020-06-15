Moscow volunteer firefighter Drew Sibley carried two photos in his helmet while climbing the University of Idaho’s Theophilus Tower Saturday morning in Moscow.
One was of a friend from high school and the other was of a friend’s son. Both died from leukemia.
“They definitely were in my head the whole time,” Sibley said after he climbed.
Firefighters ascended buildings across the country as part of the 29th annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb.
More than 2,000 firefighters were expected to climb 69 floors in the second-tallest building west of the Mississippi River — the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle — as part of the event in March, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
About 25 members of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department were anticipated to turn out in Seattle.
“It was kind of a shame that we didn’t get to go,” said MVFD Capt. Dean Walker. “It would have been a kick in the pants.”
Instead, five MVFD members and two members from the Clearwater Paper Fire Department in Lewiston — all dressed in roughly 80-pound gear — climbed the tall Moscow residence hall.
Starting in the basement, the participants ascended 11 floors to the top of the Theophilus Tower — which the Moscow volunteers train in each year for the Seattle climb — and took the elevator back down to the basement. They repeated the process five-and-a-half times for a total of 61 floors — equivalent to the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco that firefighters across the U.S. virtually climbed Saturday.
It took the seven local first responders in between 17 and 35 minutes to finish their task.
The climbers agreed that the extreme heat from the gear and cardio were the toughest parts of the climb.
“I could feel my whole body burning,” said Debby Carscallen, MVFD emergency medical services division chief.
John Tokle, a MVFD emergency medical technician, was the first to finish.
“You could definitely feel the Jell-O legs setting in by the end,” said Tokle, who actually climbed 66 floors instead of 61.
Tokle said he climbed for his grandfather who died of cancer and to advance the cause.
“I’m actually going into medicine so it’s kind of cool that research that’s done by the fundraising we do here is maybe something that in the future I can benefit from in my career and patients I treat,” Tokle said.
Walker said he climbed for his father who died of cancer and Thomas Harner, a Moscow boy who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia days after his birth. He died in April 2019 at the age of 2.
“Every time I do it, I always dread it, but when I’m done it’s like, I would literally sign up tomorrow for next year,” Walker said of the event.
Fire departments raised more than $2.7 million for this year’s climb, according to the event’s website. All money will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The roughly 25 MVFD members expected to participate in Seattle raised $23,680 for the event. Walker said in February 10 to 12 members of the department typically participate and raise $4,000 to $5,000.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.