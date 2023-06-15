Normally firefighters will extinguish flames, not start them, but they experienced the flip side as fire departments in Whitman County burnt down a home in Pullman.

The City of Pullman Fire Department, along with other departments, conducted training exercises for firefighters Wednesday. Large flames and plumes of smoke were seen from a house adjacent to Mary’s Park as the structure was set ablaze.

Andrew Chiavaras, training officer and assistant fire chief at Pullman Fire Department, said the opportunity only comes around every so often.