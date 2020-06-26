The Pullman Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks cannot be discharged until July 3.
Fireworks can only be discharged 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m.-midnight July 4. Discharging fireworks outside of these time periods could result in a civil penalty of $100.
Possession of illegal fireworks, such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, is a criminal misdemeanor. Fireworks must be purchased from a licensed fireworks stand. All fireworks stands in Pullman have been inspected and sell legal fireworks.
Fireworks should be stored in a secure location out of the reach and sight of children. Personal fireworks require personal responsibility. It is best to place spent fireworks into a bucket of water overnight, and not into trash cans with other combustibles.