First baby of the new year brings ‘balance’ to his family

The first baby born at a Palouse hospital in the new year made his existential debut at 11:43 a.m. Saturday, two days into 2021.
Jared Adesanya was born at Pullman Regional Hospital weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. His father, Adekunle Adesanya, said he and his wife, Olabisi, are happy, healthy and looking forward to going home.
Adekunle said Jared already has a 4-year-old sister named Jewel, who is excited to be an older sibling. He said he expects they will get along well.
“It’s refreshing in the sense that his sister’s going to have a companion — she’s been by herself for the past four years,” he said. “We’ll have a balanced family, like two guys (and) two girls.”
Adekunle said he and Olabisi first met studying for their bachelor’s degrees in Nigeria. He said he finished his doctoral work in entomology at Washington State University and Olabisi is currently a graduate student there studying merchandising.
Adekunle said being a parent is a transformative experience. He said the responsibility causes a person’s perspectives and priorities shift very suddenly.
“Your life is not just about you,” he said.
Adekunle said it was a bit surreal planning for a new child in a year overshadowed by a global pandemic but he is looking forward to a time when public health concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19 can be scaled back to some degree.
“It was weird — we were watching the news daily and people are getting sick and dying and you are like (doing) the opposite and trying to bring a child into the world,” Adekunle said. “Now that the vaccine is here, hopefully that is going to suppress the virus and we get to a point where we can look back after the pandemic is over and we can return back to normal.”
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Adekunle said he feels fortunate to have a healthy son. He said when the pandemic is brought to a close, he is excited to take his small family on trips to the park and camping. He said while daily life has changed for everyone because of COVID-19, children have been perhaps the most vulnerable.
“The kids need that — I think the children are the most affected group,” Adekunle said. “They can’t go out and play like before and stuff like that, so (we’re) looking forward to that being over and we can get back to where we were before this virus came in.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.