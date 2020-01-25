The Moscow Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Coffee with District 5 Legislators” at 9 a.m. every other Saturday morning during the next two months in the chamber lobby, 411 S. Main St.
The events will be today, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 7 and March 21.
Members of the public are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee and ask local Idaho legislators questions.
District 5 legislators, who represent Latah and Benewah counties, include Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
The 2020 Idaho legislative session convened Jan. 6 and typically lasts about three months.