First day of spring golf

Marshall Eng putts on the putting green Thursday at the University of Idaho Golf Course in Moscow. Thursday was the first day the course was open for the season.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Five Moscow businesses to close or change business hours, format
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- COVID-19 puts hurt on Pullman, Moscow businesses
- WSU students make exodus from Pullman
- UPDATE: Gun show in Moscow has been canceled
- BREAKING: Pullman schools closed Monday; students from district attended Spokane event with individual with confirmed case of coronavirus
- Idaho coronavirus cases hit five
- UPDATE: Health officials: Idaho now has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Moscow schools to close
- Pullman officials: Stay home
Your guide to the best businesses in the region