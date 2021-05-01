First meeting

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsDuring a Pet and Kids Walking Parade at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village on Friday afternoon, four generations meet in-person for the first time as Pat Furtado, right, celebrates her 85th birthday with her daughter Sheree Furtado, granddaughter Dr. Sarah Guess, left, and her great-granddaughter Henlee Guess, 9 months old. The family said they were overjoyed to share this moment together after being apart during the pandemic.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

During a Pet and Kids Walking Parade at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village on Friday afternoon, four generations meet in-person for the first time as Pat Furtado, right, celebrates her 85th birthday with her daughter Sheree Furtado, granddaughter Dr. Sarah Guess, left, and her great granddaughter Henlee Guess, 9-months-old. The family said they were overjoyed to share this moment together after being apart during the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you