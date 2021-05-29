The 60th Locust Blossom Festival returns today in downtown Kendrick after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the popular Memorial Day weekend event to cancel last year.
The Kendrick-Juliaetta Lions Club selected the Kendrick and Juliaetta volunteer fire departments and the Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance as the festival’s grand marshals.
“It took me by surprise and in the 40-plus years that I’ve been in this business, I never had that bestowed upon me,” Juliaetta Fire Chief Mike McGee said of the grand marshal honor.
McGee has served as fire chief since 2003 and started his fire service career when he was a teenager in Washington.
“It gets in your blood and it’s hard to leave it, especially as long as I’ve been in it,” McGee said. “I’ll be honest with you. This is a kid’s job.”
Wendi Dodge, Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance secretary treasurer and emergency medical technician, said it’s a huge honor to be among the grand marshals.
“I love working for the community,” said Dodge, who also serves on the Juliaetta City Council. “I love knowing that when somebody needs me that I’m available or my crew is available to help. It’s nice to know that people recognize us because we don’t expect to be patted on the back.”
Dodge said when she’s asked to respond to a service call during a birthday party or dinner, her children know she’s going to help somebody in need, whether it be for a simple nosebleed or a car wreck.
“That’s gratifying knowing that I can do something that other people can’t and I think that’s the drive that pushes all of us on the crew,” Dodge said.
She said COVID-19 has forced her and her crew to be more careful.
Dodge said they wear personal protective equipment on calls, limit the number of EMTs who take a patient into a hospital and make sure the ambulance and their equipment is clean and sterilized.
“We’re just a little more cautious about it,” she said.
Kendrick Fire Assistant Chief Rose Norris said in an email that firefighters in her department volunteer to make a difference in the community.
“It is a commitment of their time to be ready to protect our community and help when and where needed with our neighbors and families,” Norris wrote. “Being recognized is an honor for our department and our members as a team for their dedication to training and commitment of service.”
Grand marshals are typically honored in the festival’s parade but because there will be no parade, Sharon Harris, a lions club member, said the first responders’ emergency vehicles will be on display on Main Street for attendees to examine. The firefighters and EMTs will be with the vehicles to meet people.
The festival will include a fun run at 8 a.m., a VFW flag ceremony at 10 a.m., children’s races at 10:30 a.m., a BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a corn hole tournament at 1 p.m. The Kendrick Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be vendors, booths, a flower show and music by local band Beargrass.
