First significant snow hits region

The Palouse received its first significant snowfall of the season Monday.
Moscow and Pullman both received more than 1 inch of snow, according to Greg Koch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“It’s the first measurable snowfall of the season for the Palouse,” Koch said.
Temperatures for the day lingered around 31 degrees.
The snow, which covered southwest Washington and northern Idaho, moved into the area Monday morning and continued into the evening. More significant snow accumulation was experienced in the Cascades and higher elevations of Idaho’s panhandle.
Koch said not much additional snow is expected in the week’s forecast.
“There’s another system coming on Wednesday but that looks like it will bring rain with a temperature in the lower 40s,” he said. “It’s also going to be breezy.”
Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing by late morning today. There may be some fog that developed overnight.