The first snowstorm of the season Saturday snapped tree branches, interrupted power to homes in places and clogged city streets with slush. But it wasn’t enough to keep people away from the second-to-the-last Moscow Farmers Market of the season.
Moscow city street crews were out at 4:45 a.m. to sweep the streets and sidewalks and create safe passage for farmers market patrons, said Amanda Argona, community events manager for the market.
“A lot of our vendors are pretty rural and have to consider road conditions,” before deciding whether to make the trek to Moscow, Argona said. The snow did deflect many of the vendors, who have numbered between 50 and 60 this year. Just 12 showed up Saturday morning to an enthusiastic, although limited crowd of customers.
“The market usually happens rain or shine from the first of May until the end of October,” Argona said. “The attendance was sparse, for sure. (But) the people are coming out and shopping and getting their local goods, produce or gifts and shopping the market.”
Argona said despite the weather and the low turnout, she was excited about the day’s event, especially since the final market of the season is next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We have one final farmers market of the 2020 season and this year’s market special ending is on Halloween, so we will be offering a socially distancing Halloween costume contest,” Argona said. “The vendors are really dependent on folks coming out, and they’re counting on (the profits) to help them get through the year.”
Unseasonably cold weather swept the Palouse during the weekend. Temperatures Sunday morning dipped as low as 15 degrees in Pullman, the National Weather Service reported.
The cold snap, however, is not likely to last, according to Joey Clevenger of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“We’re getting a dry, cold air pushing into the region with not much precipitation, other than a couple of stray showers, mainly over the higher terrains, Clevenger said.
“We are having a ridge of high pressure building in after the next couple of cold mornings and temperatures rebounding into the 50s and upper 40s for most of the region.”
The next chance for some white stuff, he added, would be Friday or Saturday.
This weekend’s wet, heavy snow caused tree damage in the region and power outages in the region.
Avista reported 39 outages affecting 107 customers in Pullman and three outages affecting five customers in Lewiston on Saturday. There were also six outages reported in Deary and Elk River affecting about 24 customers.
Avista Utilities reported Sunday that 22,000 of its customers in Eastern Washington and North Idaho lost power during Friday’s snowstorm.
The utility company expected to restore power to the remaining 2,166 customers by Sunday evening. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there were still nine outages affecting 36 customers in Moscow.
Power outages on the Palouse affected as many as 3,400 Avista customers Friday night, with most outages lasting less than an hour.
