First snow of the season

A pedestrian walks through East City Park after dusting of snow fell Wednesday in Moscow. The weather forecast is predicting sunny skies with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s through Saturday. See page 6A for the full weather forecast.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A pedestrian walks through East City Park after dusting of snow fell Wednesday in Moscow. The weather forecast is predicting sunny skies with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s through Saturday. See page 6A for the full weather forecast.