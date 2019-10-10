First snow of the season

A parks department worker mows the grass at East City Park after dusting of snow fell on Wednesday in Moscow. The weather forecast is predicting sunny skies with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s through Saturday. See page 6A for the full weather forecast.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

A pedestrian walks through East City Park after dusting of snow fell Wednesday in Moscow. The weather forecast is predicting sunny skies with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s through Saturday. See page 6A for the full weather forecast.

