The Pullman City Council on Tuesday approved one of the first steps in making its Downtown Master Plan ideas a reality.
The Downtown Master Plan outlines opportunities to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core. The City Council approved a contract with BDS Planning & Urban Design in 2019 to develop and create the plan in an effort to revitalize downtown Pullman.
The council Tuesday voted in favor of a professional services agreement with Welch-Comer Engineers to begin surveying the downtown area and collecting traffic data this year.
“We want to get good simultaneous traffic counts so that we can track where the cars are coming from, where they’re going, where they’re going through the downtown,” said Pullman Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz.
Welch-Comer calls this Phase 0, and it needs to begin before snow covers the area. The data will be collected by a drone and video technology. The project is expected to cost $112,119.
The City Council will later vote on Phase 1 of the project which will seek to ascertain the project feasibility of the Downtown Master Plan concepts and determine costs.
Phase 1 will provide the City Council with a menu of options to determine which projects to go forward with designing and constructing. Community outreach will be included in Phase I, and a project website will be developed to share the status of the project at all times.
Also on Tuesday, the Pullman City Council approved a 1 percent increase to the city’s property tax.
This equals an increase of $2.39 per 1,000 of assessed value. Property tax levies are set on a yearly basis. City staff recommended the increase to help pay for higher costs in budget operations. Councilman Brandon Chapman was the only one who voted against the tax, but did not offer a reason.
The tax supports the city’s general fund. The fire department, police department, parks and recreation, and Neill Public Library make up the majority of the city’s general fund expenditures.
The City Council also heard a presentation about the planned new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal.
The airport is asking for a financial contribution from the city to fund construction of the new terminal and hopes to complete the building by the end of 2023.
Last week, the Moscow City Council declared its support, committing to pay as much as $2 million to help fund the terminal. Moscow’s financial contribution to the project will not exceed that of Pullman’s
To save money, the terminal is now expected to be 38,000 square-feet. This is smaller than the earlier design of a 49,000 square feet building, but still significantly larger than the 8,785-square-foot existing terminal.
The terminal is estimated to cost $61 million. Of that amount, $51 million will come from federal funding.
The council asked questions but did not vote or give any indication about their intentions to support the terminal. The council will discuss the issue on Nov. 30.
