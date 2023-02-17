The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about multiple whitetail deer that were shot and left to waste south of Potlatch.
According to a news release, at least five deer were left to waste either late Sunday or early morning Monday between Flannigan Creek Road and Morris Road.
A similar event was reported and investigated in September and November.
There are consistencies between these events and IDFG believes they may be connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-716-8099, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or make a report via the IDFG website at idfg.idaho.gov/d7/tipline. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.