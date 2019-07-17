The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 30, at the Lewiston Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th St., to discuss a chinook salmon fishing opportunity in the fall.
Pizza and refreshments will be served, and biologists will present information on salmon and steelhead rules on the Clearwater.
In lieu of attending the meeting, comments can be sent to Joe DuPont, Clearwater region fisheries manager, by phone at (208) 799-5010, mail at 3316 16th St., Lewiston or email at joe.dupont@idfg.idaho.gov.