Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Wednesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed one case apiece in Nez Perce, Latah and Lewis counties. All those who died were men, with one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 90s.
Whitman County reported two deaths, but no other details were released.
The region also saw 111 new cases, which included 39 in Nez Perce County and 30 in Asotin County.
Also on Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that several local public health districts in the state are behind in their reporting new COVID-19 cases to the state. Approximately 11,500 laboratory-confirmed cases have yet to be reported on the state’s COVID-19 website.