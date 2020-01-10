Five people were hospitalized Thursday following a three-vehicle crash that shut down all lanes of State Route 195 for several hours about 10 miles south of Pullman.
Whitman County Fire District Chief Lester Erwin said three people were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries sustained in the crash.
One of the five injured was taken by helicopter.
The crash, which occurred at about 6 p.m., initially blocked all lanes of traffic. Erwin told the Daily News at about 8 p.m. the vehicles have been towed and one lane was opened.
He said Whitman County Fire District 12 and 14 responded to the accident, along with a Pullman ambulance and Lewiston ambulance. Washington State Patrol troopers were also on scene.