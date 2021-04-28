Whitman and Latah counties reported five new cases of COVID-19 between them Tuesday.
Latah County’s four new cases pushes its total to 3,076 total since the start of the pandemic. This includes 2,905 people who have recovered from the disease and 10 people who have died.
Three of the new cases reported Tuesday were men between the ages of 18 and 29 and the fourth was a patient younger than 18.
Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County. Since the pandemic began, 102 people in the county have been hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday — up one from the day before. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains unchanged at 47.