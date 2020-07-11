Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Palouse.
There have now been more than 50 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Whitman County this year. Three new patients were reported by Whitman County Public Health, bringing the total to 52.
Two of the patients are between ages 0-19 and the other is a male between ages 20-39. All are stable and isolating at home.
Two more cases were reported in Latah County, bringing the total to 31.
There have been no deaths in either county.
Idaho set a record for COVID-19 infections Friday, with 500 new confirmed and probable cases being reported.
Including Friday’s numbers, Idaho has seen a total of 9,928 cases of COVID-19 since February, with 101 deaths. That’s an increase of nearly 30 percent, or 2,934 cases, in just the past week.