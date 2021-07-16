Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse, according to local health agencies.
Three new cases in Latah County increased its total to 3,218, including 3,053 confirmed and 165 probable cases since the pandemic started. The new cases are a man in his 70s, a girl between ages 13 and 17 and a man in the 18-to-29 age range.
Of the 3,218 cases, 3,195 people have recovered, 12 have died and 11 are open, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Two new confirmed cases were reported in Whitman County, bringing its total to 4,439 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic remained unchanged at 50 and 129, respectively.