Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, according to local health agencies.
Three of them were reported in Latah County, pushing the county total to 3,191 cases (3,027 confirmed and 164 probable cases) since the pandemic started, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website.
Of the 3,191 cases, 3,094 have recovered, 87 are open and 10 people have died. The three new cases include a boy between the ages of 5 and 12, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s.
In Whitman County, two new confirmed cases were reported, pushing the total to 4,335 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website. It said cases from Saturday to Monday will be reported today.
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 49 and 119, respectively.