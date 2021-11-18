Flag raising

Treasurer Steve Kadlec raises the six-foot by 10-foot American flag up the 35-foot pole for its first time in honor of the Moscow Rotary Club celebrating 100 years in Moscow at Jim Lyle Rotary Park on Wednesday morning. “I’m very proud to be a member, especially with the efforts they’ve made to give back to the community,” Kadlec said.
