The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow lasting into this afternoon.
Paradise Creek was measured at 8.6 feet at 12:45 p.m. Friday and was expected to crest at 9.6 feet overnight. This is above the flood stage.
If it reaches 10 feet, this will cause flooding on Fifth and Roosevelt, in storm drains along Main Street, at Mountain View Park and on bike paths along the creek. Water levels may be up to homes near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Bridge Street.