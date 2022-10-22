Stan Gibbons snapped this image of a ladybug taking flight in July at his Lewiston home. Gibbons was reminded of an old English nursury rhyme, which he shared at “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inland360.com: “Ladybird, ladybird fly away home / Your house is on fire and your children are gone / All except one, And her name is Ann / And she hid under the baking pan.”
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Squeezed out of the market
- Rape investigation involving PHS student completed
- Woman dies from gunshot wound near Orofino
- Yes, folks. Idaho is for real
- City gathers public input on fresh new downtown Moscow
- ‘Nuremberg-style’ investigations versus school facilities
- UI: Freshmen class largest in school history
- Vandals crack FCS Top 25 poll
- District 6 hopefuls discuss COVID-19, education
- Colfax man in running for 2022 FFA American Star award