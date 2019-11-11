Ben Goldfarb, award winning environmental journalist, will present “Beavers: Their Landscapes, Our Future” at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting starting with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
A buffet dinner for $16 will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in the sport of fly fishing.
Goldfarb will discuss how landscapes have changed over the centuries and how beavers can help fight drought, flooding, wildfire, biodiversity loss and even climate change.
For more information, call (509) 878-1654.