Ed Krumpe will present on “Lessons Learned In America’s Wildest Classroom” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
A no-host bar social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., and a buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $16 for adults and $8 for students. For more information, call (509) 878-1654.
Krumpe is a retired professor after working 40 years with UI’s Taylor Wilderness research Station. He actively works with the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation which involves citizens in conducting wilderness and river stewardship. He will share observations on four decades of change in fish, wildlife, forest fire and managing humans in the woods.