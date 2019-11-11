The Foley Institute will have events on climate change and the impeachment of President Donald Trump this week as part of its Pizza and Politics Series at Washington State University.
Former congressmen Bob Inglis, R-South Carolina, and Brian Baird, D-Washington, will discuss ways the government could take action in their discussion, “Climate Change: Will politics kill us?” starting at noon Thursday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman.
David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, and Stuart Chinn, associate dean for programs and research and associate professor of law at the University of Oregon, will lead the discussion “Impeaching President Trump?” starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Foley Speaker’s Room.
Both programs are free.