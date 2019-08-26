The Foley Institute’s Pizza and Politics series will return to Washington State University for the fall semester. Chris Kilfor will discuss “Turkey Today: Conflict and Crisis” at noon Thursday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, Room 308, in Bryan Hall on campus in Pullman.
The discussion will focus on the country of Turkey, which has been experiencing an influx of Syrian refugees, a war of words with the European Union, the rise of an Islamist party and an attempted military coup in 2016.
Foley Institute talks are free and open to the public.