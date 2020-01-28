Carlos Gil, emeritus professor at the University of Washington, will explore the issue of moving to American in his talk “Moving to America: From Mexico to Mexican-American” as part of the Foley Institute’s Pizza and Politics series at noon, Thursday, in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, on Washington State University campus in Pullman.
Gil will lead the discussion pointing to the history of his family’s journey to California. The event is cosponsored by the WSU Common Reading Program.
The event will be livestreamed on the institute’s YouTube channel.