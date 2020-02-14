Washington State University’s Foley Institute will address “Islamophobia and American Elections” as part of its Pizza & Politics Series scheduled for noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, on the WSU campus in Pullman.
Lawrence Pintak, professor and founding dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, will address the following question during the discussion: What is America’s relationship with one of the world’s oldest religions? And how will that play out in an election year?
The event is open to the public, and will be livestreamed on the Institute’s YouTube channel.