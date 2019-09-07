The Moscow Food Co-op will host a free forum titled “Organic vs. Conventional: What Are They and Why Should We Care?” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
A panel of six experts on organic and conventional foods will be available to answer audience questions about the difference between the two styles of growing the food, details of organic certification and nutritional differences.
Panelists include: Gwen Ayres, Idaho State Department of Agriculture; Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, Professor of Soil Science at Washington State University; Bill Newbry, CEO of Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative; Luke Tonnemaker, local organic farmer; Erik Zakarison, local conventional farmer transitioning toward organic; and Allen Druffel, local conventional farmer. The panel will be moderated by Kenton Bird, associate professor of the University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media.