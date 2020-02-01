The Whitman County Library is having its 20th annual Food for Fines drive. The drive begins today and continues through the end of February. All 14 branches of the library are participating.
Library patrons will be allowed to bring nonperishable food and toiletry items into any branch of the library during regular operating hours and waive as much as $10 in outstanding library fees. Donations will also be accepted from those who do not have fines. All items will be given to the food bank used in the community where they are collected.
Patrons whose accounts have been sent to collection do not qualify for this waiver.